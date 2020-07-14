How Anchorage students feel about ASD’s plan for the fall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a plan in the works at Anchorage School District for getting kids back to class two days a week in the fall, the students are prepared for more online learning, but are ready to start seeing their friends at school more regularly again.

After a couple months of practice at the end of the last school year some of the students that Channel 2 reporters spoke with said that it got a little bit boring at times, and some had internet problems that made it a hassle.

“I was happy that it was shorter because it was only 42 minutes and we used to have it for like six or seven hours,” said Allison Taylor, who is about to start the third grade, “But then it was a whole thing, because almost every day my mom couldn’t get on so my dad had to keep fixing the internet.”

There’s also the problem of focusing at home for some of the children. Several said that they actually liked being at home to do their schoolwork because it gave them more time to do other things. However, some mentioned that they don’t think they’re learning as much without being in the actual classroom.

“We would actually have all the books and all that to help us,” said Jacob Miller, who’s starting middle school this fall.

His younger brother Noah is in elementary school, and feels similarly about the activities he misses in elementary school. He’s ready to go back in class more.

“Then we can like do all of our fun stuff that we liked about class and we can see our friends again,” Noah said.

Some are definitely okay with how things were in the online school world. Several children expressed that while they do miss their friends, they feel that they are working faster and spending less time distracted by everything else that goes on in a school day.

Many of their parents are having mixed emotions about it. On the one hand, some said it will nice to have some more time with their kids at school where they don’t have to make sure they’re doing their work.

On the other hand, some said they are worried about rising case numbers and their children coming back with coronavirus. Those parents said they are going to be buckling down on hygiene rules like hand washing and making sure they wear their masks.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.