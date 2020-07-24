ASD says it will begin school in the high-risk model

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced in a letter to parents “ASD’s schools will start in a high-risk model.”

What this means is “the school year will begin with five days of eLearning per week, with no at-school student attendance.”

The “high-risk model” is outlined in the School Start Risk Level Response Plan put out by ASD.

The announcement from ASD comes as a rise in COVID-19 cases has been seen across the Municipality of Anchorage.

While we have almost a month before school resumes on August 20, I felt it was important to make a decision now to provide the maximum amount of time for families, teachers, and staff to plan and make the many necessary arrangements for starting school. ASD will continue to monitor the community health risk on a daily basis and will make another risk-level determination the week prior to Labor Day.

The letter goes on to say as the August 20 date approaches, schools will be reaching out to parents to set up meetings to go over concerns, talk about the eLearning environment, and begin stronger relationships with parents.

ASD says teachers and staff will still be reporting to school for work.

The letter ends with a number for parents to call if they need technical support or family wellness resources. The number is 742-HELP(4357).

“Our goal is to get back to in-person school as soon as possible – when it is safe to do so for our students and staff,” said Dr. Bishop.

ASD says they made the determination to put ASD in the “high-risk model” based on the “Risk Level Decision Matrix in conjunction with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the Municipality of Anchorage.”

