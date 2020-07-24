Advertisement

ASD says it will begin school in the high-risk model

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:04 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced in a letter to parents “ASD’s schools will start in a high-risk model.”

What this means is “the school year will begin with five days of eLearning per week, with no at-school student attendance.”

The “high-risk model” is outlined in the School Start Risk Level Response Plan put out by ASD.

The announcement from ASD comes as a rise in COVID-19 cases has been seen across the Municipality of Anchorage.

The letter goes on to say as the August 20 date approaches, schools will be reaching out to parents to set up meetings to go over concerns, talk about the eLearning environment, and begin stronger relationships with parents.

ASD says teachers and staff will still be reporting to school for work.

The letter ends with a number for parents to call if they need technical support or family wellness resources. The number is 742-HELP(4357).

“Our goal is to get back to in-person school as soon as possible – when it is safe to do so for our students and staff,” said Dr. Bishop.

ASD says they made the determination to put ASD in the “high-risk model” based on the “Risk Level Decision Matrix in conjunction with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the Municipality of Anchorage.”

Bishop spoke at the COVID-19 community update lead by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. You can watch the full update on our Facebook page or below.

Happening Now: Mayor Ethan Berkowitz to give COVID-19 community update

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Friday, July 24, 2020

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

