UPDATE: Mat-Su schools to require masks this year for grades 3-12

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - UPDATE: The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District confirmed with Channel 2 that the district will require masks this year for grades 3-12.

Original Story: With just 23 days left until the Aug. 19 start of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District’s 2020 school year, a full plan for resuming classes this fall has not been publicly released.

Some answers will likely come from a community meeting planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Houston High School. There will also be an online Q&A session that will take place on the MSBSD webpage from 5-6 p.m. In the meantime, teachers and parents are voicing concerns about a lack of information and their limited involvement in MSBSD’s decision-making process.

In June, then-acting superintendent Luke Fulp acknowledged that the MSBSD would encourage students to wear mask, but no requirement of any type has been announced. MSBSD’s plan to offer both online and in-person courses has not changed since then, despite Alaska’s steady increase in COVID-19 cases.

In response to requests for comments regarding the upcoming school year, MSBSD provided a written statement which reads in part:

“MSBSD has been working with Alaska’s Department of Education and Early Development (DEED) and the Department of Health and Social Services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic response. With their assistance, school districts across the state have been focused on school re-opening under the ‘Alaska Smart Start 2020: Restart and Reentry Framework and Guidance’. The framework has guided MSBSD’s efforts for school reopening throughout the summer.”

The response also highlighted the fact that from June 29 -July 24, MSBSD engaged in onsite learning for more than 300 students as part of the Extended School Year summer program.

“A mitigation plan was provided to all families before the start of the program and provides an example of what each school site is developing before the start of in-person services this August,” the statement says.

Tim Walters is a science teacher at Redington High School. He can recall the first time he spoke with his students about the possibility of a pandemic, back in February.

“Then we never came back from spring break,” he said.

According to Walters, after last year’s academic calendar came to an end, he and several other teachers began requesting a role in the working group that would eventually be responsible for planning a safe return to classrooms. The teacher said that by the time he and his colleagues started receiving invitations to participate, most of the decisions had been made.

Now, Walters is concerned that the increasing case numbers and large groups of students interacting could create what he refers to as “the perfect storm.”

“I’d like to be able to try to open in the green, but I think we need to look at it safely ... Not just throw caution to the wind and wait for infections to spike in schools,” he said.

If classes do resume as usual, Walters will still report for work, but he plans to wear a mask and gloves. If cases continue to increase, he is uncertain about whether he will continue to teach in person.

“I don’t know. It’s a day by day decision for me ... It’s not safe right now.”

Parents like Jackelyn Erwin bring another perspective to the debate. Erwin is a health care professional, who has three students currently enrolled with the MSBSD. She acknowledges the tough situation that parents face when it comes to pursuing an online education, but cannot overlook her own experiences while caring for COVID patients.

“Distance learning only -- that works for some families, and other families need their kids to go to school. I totally respect that,” she said. “My kids, two of the three really want to attend school in person ... I just feel like there has to be a balance.”

In response to the decision to return to classes despite growing case numbers, Members of the Mat-Su Education Association, which represents more about 1,200 certified teachers in 44 schools, are pushing for a schedule change in the upcoming school year.

The current model (seven classes per semester) would be altered to three classes per quarter. The hope is that fewer class changes would limit the potential exposure between students and teachers by requiring fewer interactions. According to MSEA President Dianne Shibe, the school district did not “rule it out, completely” at a Monday afternoon meeting.

“With the seven class semester, if we keep that, what it’s going to do is more than double the exposure of staff and students to other people that potentially have the virus,” she said.

Schedule changes aren’t the only proposal being pushed by MSEA. Shibe noted the group would also like to see more continuity in the district’s oversight, rather than have each school categorized as an individual community with its own plans.

“I do understand that you don’t want all of the valley to be considered as one community,” she said. “We would like the core schools in Palmer and Wasilla to be considered as one community.”

Shibe said she would like to see the district sign a new agreement with MSEA teachers.

“As we roll into this very dangerous environment, I think they need to show the respect of giving us a decent contract,” she said.

MSEA’s most recent contract with the MSBSD expired in July of 2019.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.