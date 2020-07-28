Advertisement

Working parents prepare for shift from public school to homeschool

By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The uncertainty over school reopening plans has more parents across the state considering homeschooling this fall.

Like many other parents, Sherry Smith is trying to juggle a full-time career as a stylist along with a family life.

“It’s tough but I am fortunate because my career can be flexible,” Smith said.

But with so much uncertainty swirling around back to school plans, she’s taking on a new job as teacher.

“We don’t really know what it is going to look like next year either, we don’t know what the education will look like this year,” she said.

Smith is homeschooling three of her four children including 11-year-old Spring.

“It’s like fear of something new that you haven’t done before and what if you fail, but I can’t imagine we are going to fail that bad,” she added.

She’s choosing a curriculum from IDEA Homeschool, the state’s largest statewide homeschooling program.

“I don’t feel like she is going to miss out, in fact, I feel like she will probably get more and she’ll be able to engage with a small circle of friends that also have kids like her that will be homeschooled,” she said.

She and her co-workers who are also homeschooling plan to start a support group.

“We have agreed to like co-op to help our kids, maybe have like piano lessons together or do buddy systems where their kids help the younger kids and their reading program so they’ll still get social engagement with other children,” Smith said.

