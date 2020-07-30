Advertisement

Anchorage School District families can expect virtual learning to last a while

Schools across Alaska will be welcoming students back to the classroom, either virtually or in person. (KTUU)(KTUU)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:29 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop said Wednesday with the way that confirmed cases are coming in right now, she’s asking parents to foresee online learning to last at least a quarter.

“It’s based off of the community’s health and community conditions and if I could do anything, I would change that, I would have zero cases and get kids back in, and reengage schools, but the safety of the school community are the kids, our staff members, our teachers, our aids, our secretaries as well as the school community and our parents at home that have kids with school-aged children, so the safety is really for the entire school community as well as the community at large,” said Dr. Bishop.

Initially, the decision was to start kids in school with two days of in-person instruction but based on the district’s risk level decision matrix, it’s now in the high-risk category, which states if Coronavirus case counts are greater than 29 over a 14-day average, no students will attend school and learning will be done online.

Dr. Bishop wanted to give families time to prepare for what’s to come saying school and community safety is its first priority.

“If we could provide to our families some sense of, I can see into the future what I might expect, we wanted to do that,” said Dr. Bishop.

The district is constantly updating its website, but there’s also a one-stop-shop helpline that families can call for additional help. It’s (907) 742-HELP (4357).

