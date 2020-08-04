Advertisement

KPBSD says students grades 3-12 and staff are required to wear masks or cloth face coverings

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:06 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is now requiring cloth face coverings in all Kenai Peninsula schools when 6 feet of physical distancing is not possible. Parents, visitors, and volunteers will also be required to wear cloth face coverings or masks.

The announcement came from KPBSD Superintendent John O’Brien during a video posted on the school district’s Facebook.

Previously cloth face coverings were “encouraged” under the district’s original Smart Start Plan. But O’Brien said after input was received from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, including feedback from parents, staff, and the community, the district altered the plan from “encouraging” to now “requiring.”

Currently, the KPBSD is offering three choices for parents on who they want their students to attend school this year. Those options are attending school in-person, do remote learning through a neighborhood school, or online through the district’s homeschool program.

During the district’s weekly update, O’Brien encouraged families to answer a survey to choose their plans.

“We hope to be able to in all areas offer in-person schooling options for your child. of course, those numbers will dictate, our plan is hopefully if it just a daily fluctuation in numbers, to not ping pong between one level to the next. So that we can provide families and parents with an adequate warning if we are going to be changing levels,” said O’Brien.

To see the current COVID-19 Risk Level for your community, click here.

