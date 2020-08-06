Back To School: ASD plans to keep schools clean with classroom kits

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping schools clean and germ-free is going to be one of the biggest challenges facing administrations all across the country this fall. According to Anchorage School District Director of Operations Rob Holland, there is a large impediment standing in the way.

“By far the biggest challenge has been, working with the supply chain, things we identified that we needed.” Says Holland.

While the average person can run to the store for household supplies, stocking up an entire school let alone many schools, is logistically harder to come by.

“Mainly it was the quantities that we’re sourcing this stuff in, ordering pallets and pallets of hand sanitizer. We don’t normally have to do that so that is definitely outside the lane of normalcy and that’s been a big challenge.”

Having done a lot of the work on the front end and assuming all the supplies show up when they’re supposed to, the administration is hoping to build about 3,200 kits to furnish each classroom in the district. These kits will all have hand sanitizer, gloves, and disinfectant spray bottles to help keep up with the cleaning.

