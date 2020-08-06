NCAA DII fall championships canceled

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball and cross-country teams won’t be pursuing national championships this fall after the NCAA DII Presidents Council canceled all DII fall championships due to COVID-19. The council added it would not be feasible to postpone championships until spring. This news comes after Great Northern Athletic Conference suspended fall sports in July.

“Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council said in a statement on Wednesday. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly.”

Jordan added DII athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility, and the NCAA Division II Administrative Committee will allow athletes to keep eligibility from the 2020-21 academic year if their team competed in 50% or less of the sports 17 contest.

The DII Presidents Council said it will be focusing on providing championship opportunities for winter and spring sports who did not have that experience during the 2019-20 school year because of the pandemic.

