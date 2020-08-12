Advertisement

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos responds to criticism from teachers’ union

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro speaks with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the president of the American Federation of Teachers
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:32 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The debate over sending kids back to school is getting more heated every day.

“They didn’t contain the virus,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second largest teachers’ union. “They haven’t given us resources, and they’ve been completely inconsistent in a message about safety for children.”

Weingarten is speaking out against the Trump administration. And, she thinks some schools opened too soon.

“Florida, Arizona and Texas should not be opening their school buildings right now,” she said.

Weingarten cited the case in Georgia where several people tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to the classroom.

She’s calling for testing, personal protective equipment, and proper classroom ventilation.

“All of this has a price tag,” Weingarten said.

She said schools need $400 billion.

Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro brought Weingarten’s ask to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

“How much money do you think schools need?” Policastro asked.

“The president has called for $105 billion for education,” DeVos said.

“There’s a $300 billion gap between the numbers you are putting out and what the teachers’ union wants,” Policastro followed up.

“I encourage those who are critical of what’s happened thus far to actually utilize the money that’s there and stop talking about not having anything,” DeVos said. “Start having solutions, and start getting kids back in the classroom.”

Policastro also asked DeVos if some schools reopened too soon.

“It certainly is dependent on their circumstance and their community,” DeVos said. “But no, we know that kids have got to get back to school.”

DeVos responded to teachers’ concerns about returning to in-person learning.

“Teachers are meant to be with their students. That’s what they entered the profession for,” DeVos said. “So I am confident that when education leaders put their heads together with the families they serve, they can come up with the right answer for the students they are serving.”

Congress already approved $13 billion for schools in the CARES Act that President Trump signed into law in March.

Negotiations to provide more funding to schools during the pandemic are currently stalled in Congress.

DeVos is facing criticism for working from home while pushing students and teachers back into the classroom. When asked about it, she said:

“I have been carrying on meetings with governors across the country. I have traveled to six states in the last couple of months. I have had dozens and dozens of conference calls and virtual meetings and sessions.”

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are asking the public to avoid the Midtown Mall as they investigate reports of...
Roads reopened after Anchorage police, FBI investigate suspicious vehicle at Midtown Mall
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage Monday morning.
A man is dead following a shots fired call in Northeast Anchorage
The Dimond Center will be closed this Sunday after being identified as the site for an armed...
Dimond Center to close Sunday after rumors of an armed rally, but the location appears to be a mistake
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
186 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

Latest News

Fencing has been erected at the U.S. Capitol, site of a riot on Wednesday.
The Latest: Report says FBI warned of plans for the assault
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Deputy killed by fleeing driver before retirement
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Early warning signs emerge for GOP after US Capitol riots
Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
LIVE: House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment