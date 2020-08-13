Free Parking, UAA won’t charge students & staff to park on campus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - You won’t see a packed campus at UAA this fall. Those attending classes will do so largely online as a safety precaution against Covid-19. However, if a lab, class, or meet does require a campus visit students won’t need a parking pass in order to leave their vehicle in one of the many surface-level lots or garages.

The universities parking service making that official Wednesday, August 12th with this tweet:

Due to the greatly reduced number of students and employees on campus this academic year, parking permits will not be required to park in surface lots or parking garages. https://t.co/NcLeFfeiS5#UAA #permits @uaanchorage pic.twitter.com/vFkHZpqSYX — UAA Parking Services (@UAAParking) August 12, 2020

It’s a decision that will prove costly. In a typical, non-COVID year, the Seawolves can count on about $2.7 million dollars in revenue from parking passes and other parking-related fees. Those funds generally go towards everything from departmental operations, to parking lot maintenance, to lighting, buses, and even snow removal.

Bruce Schultz, the Vice-Chancellor for student affairs commented on the decision this week via email saying “With nearly 80% of course sections taking place via alternate delivery, we quickly saw students and employees were not purchasing parking permits for the fall ’20 semester. With this in mind, we made the decision not to charge for parking this fall out of consideration for those few students and employees who are required to be on campus.”

For those students that had already purchased a pass for the upcoming semester Parking Services will be issuing refunds and while that will be greatly appreciated by students and staff it is yet another loss of revenue for an institution already fighting big cuts and budget shortfalls.

