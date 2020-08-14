ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Channel 2 presents Back 2 School: COVID-19 Edition, an hour-long program looking at many of the difficult decisions parents and caregivers of school-age children are having to make as they return to a school year unlike any other in modern history. Whether returning to online learning, wearing masks for classroom instruction or coping with a delayed sports schedule, students and parents are facing many challenges.

