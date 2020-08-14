Advertisement

Back 2 School: COVID-19 Edition

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:09 AM AKDT|Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:09 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Channel 2 presents Back 2 School: COVID-19 Edition, an hour-long program looking at many of the difficult decisions parents and caregivers of school-age children are having to make as they return to a school year unlike any other in modern history. Whether returning to online learning, wearing masks for classroom instruction or coping with a delayed sports schedule, students and parents are facing many challenges.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2019 Picture of plane involved in August 5 crash in Misty Fjord that killed all six people...
Pilot killed in plane crash near Ketchikan was involved in another crash
Woman killed following a hit-and-run in Airport Heights has been identified by police
A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
Crews recover remains and identify victims of deadly Ketchikan plane crash
Coast Guard rescues two after float plane crash near Ketchikan
Alaska Health and Social Services is reporting an outbreak of foodborne illness in Homer

Latest News

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Anchorage mayor voices dissatisfaction with school district mask policy, urges reconsideration
With a new school year fast approaching we spoke with four of Alaska's Superintendents about...
Back to School: Superintendents share excitement about the year to come
One of the general education buses for Anchorage School District.
Back to School: Almost business as usual for Anchorage school buses
Back to school is a big deal, and not just for kids, but for the parents as well.
Back to School: Mothers share feelings about upcoming school year
Overcoming back to school jitters.
Back to School: Overcoming those first-day jitters