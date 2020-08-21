Back 2 School: Anchorage Public library has helpful programs for students starting the school year at home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The library has always been a place where you could find information but increasingly they’ve become a place that provides important key services as well. Many of those services have an educational bent to them and now, with thousands of students in the state learning from home to begin the school year, those resources have never been more important.

The Anchorage Public library, for example, is not only a place where you can check out books, its website now grants access to a series of virtual chats with their Youth Services team. These video opportunities will highlight the different resources families and students can use, walk you through how to download E-Books, audiobooks, they even explain how to access a wide variety of databases that can be used for research.

“Maybe they’ve got a paper coming up on Egypt and normally you would come to the library to do all of that kind of research, we have the ability to do that virtually for folks, o those virtual chats can be found on our website. We have a full calendar you’ll be able to join via Microsoft Teams, and then there’ll be available for recordings afterward so that’s something we really want folks to come in.” Says Misty Nesvick, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Anchorage Public Library.

With students in the Anchorage School District set to attend classes virtually for the entire first quarter of the year and other areas in the state facing full or partial at home learning situations perhaps the most useful resource the library can provide is tutors.

“Something that serves everybody is live homework help, and it’s a service provided by the state of Alaska and the Alaska State Library. That is an actual live tutor, that you can access online. It’s available Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday and they do everything from basic math and English, all the way up to AP Physics. So if families are maybe feeling a little overwhelmed “wow I haven’t done that level of math” or “I haven’t really understood about science for a really long time” that’s okay you can access these live tutors. They will help your student and there is absolutely no charge.” Says Misty Nesvick.

Key links that parents and students may need include: The Anchorage Library website, the Student Resource Portal, Live Home Work Help, Learning Express (for ACE and SAT test preparation), and the calendar for the Back to Learning Virtual Chats schedule.

