Advertisement

VIDEO: Greenland’s record ice melt came partially from Africa

An image taken on June 18, 2019 of the Kangersuneq glacial ice fields in Kapissisillit,...
An image taken on June 18, 2019 of the Kangersuneq glacial ice fields in Kapissisillit, Greenland. Milder weather than normal since the start of summer, led to the UN's weather agency voicing concern that the hot air which produced the recent extreme heat wave in Europe could be headed toward Greenland where it could contribute to increased melting of ice. (AP Photo/Keith Virgo) (KY3)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:05 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2019, a record of 532 billion tons of ice were lost from Greenland and warm air from Africa played a role in that loss. This loss of ice sets a new record, the most melting since 1948. Much of the melting occurred during June and July of 2019.

NASA created a time-lapse of the temperatures above the surface starting mid-July. In the video, if you look over Europe around July 22, you’ll see the start of a clockwise circulation forming. This is a massive high-pressure dome. As that high pressure got stronger, air to the west dipped down creating a trough. Between these two systems, warm air from Africa got pulled north and west over Greenland. You can track the deep reds and purples as the temperatures warm in Africa and move north across Europe and over Greenland.

According to NASA, “Once the warm air and accompanying high-pressure moved across Greenland, surface air temperatures were up to 9 degrees warmer than the previous several days.”

The record ice melt from Greenland resulted in a 1.5-millimeter average global sea-level rise. It doesn’t sound like much but according to NASA, “Using a hypothetical comparison, all the water combined would cover the entire state of California in more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) of water.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Dye, 6, from Eagle River ended up in the intensive care unit with MIS-C.
6-year-old Eagle River boy spent 10 days in ICU with serious COVID-19 complication
As of Jan. 6, 2020, Hard Rock Café Anchorage is permanently closed.
Hard Rock Cafe Anchorage closes permanently
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign
The building will feature 44 studio and one bedroom apartments at market rates.
New apartment complex slated for downtown Anchorage
Security personnel defend U.S. Senate chamber from rioters who stormed the building Wednesday
Sen. Dan Sullivan recalls experience during riot inside US Capitol

Latest News

In this July 13, 2007, Associated Press file photo, a worker with the Pebble Mine project digs...
Supporters, opponents of Pebble Project react to Dunleavy appeal announcement
DHSS reports 378 new COVID-19 cases and one death
Gus Schumacher cruised to a career-best 8th place finish at World Cup cross-country race
UAA volleyball season takes another turn as GNAC announces independent scheduling
The Magoffin County Health Department is making its way through its first shipment of Moderna...
4-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic to take place in Mat-Su beginning Jan. 12