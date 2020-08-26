Advertisement

Back to school: Zoom failures affect students nationwide

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:46 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to the threat of COVID-19, school districts across the nation, including some in Alaska, are starting the year online. Many of those districts are using the video conferencing platform Zoom to facilitate these classes. That became a problem on Monday as the application faced a number of issues while students attempted to log on for their first day of classes.

The outages started around 8:50 a.m. EST, and Zoom reported that they had fixed the issue by around noon eastern. Founder and CEO Eric Yuan tweeted out this statement following the ordeal.

Since this initial breakdown in service, Zoom appears to be working again but this is now one more concern for parents, students, teachers, and administrators to be worried about in these already complicated and trying times.

