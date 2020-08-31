39 new COVID-19 cases reported in residents and nonresidents with majority in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include the recent death reported at Anchorage Pioneer Home.

The Department of Health and Social Services has reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alaska with 37 cases in residents and two in nonresidents.

The new cases are primarily located in Anchorage with 29 new resident cases and one new nonresident case.

Since the pandemic began, 37 people have died and 6,125 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for the virus.

DHSS says a total of 348,630 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, but that number does not mean each test was for a new individual. There are 3,182 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents and 2,044 residents have recovered from the virus.

Of the new cases, 25 were male and 12 were female. DHSS says one of the new cases is in a person under the age of 10, five are between 10 and 19 years old, eight are in their 20s, seven in their 30s, two in their 40s, five in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and four are 80 or older.

Yesterday DHSS said four more people were hospitalized, adding to a total of 219 hospitalizations.

On Monday, Anchorage restaurants and bars were able to resume indoor dining services at 50% capacity. The opening comes as the “four-week reset” that limited gathering sizes and restricted capacity for restaurants, bars, breweries, theaters and bingo halls ended.

DHSS said the current statewide alert level was intermediate based on the average daily case rate for the last two weeks.

There have been several outbreaks of COVID-19 in Anchorage including at McLaughlin Youth Center and at the Anchorage Pioneer Home where more testing has identified additional cases of the virus. The Anchorage Pioneer Home has five staff members and 14 elders who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was identified. DHSS also reported a second death at Anchorage Pioneer Home. This brings the total number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and died to two.

The McLaughlin Youth Center has identified six new COVID-19 cases in three youth and three staff members for a total of 22 cases at the center in both staff and youth.

Cases were reported in:

Anchorage: 29 resident, one nonresident

Fairbanks: Four residents

North Pole: One resident

Nome census area: Two residents

Juneau: One resident

Bethel: One nonresident

