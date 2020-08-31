Advertisement

Administration says Ben Boeke will likely not return to mass shelter

Ice is being laid down to resume skating
(KTUU)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage officials said they are not planning to turn the Ben Boeke Ice Arena back into an emergency mass shelter at an Assembly work session Monday.

Anchorage Chief of Staff Jason Bockenstedt said during the meeting that the mayor’s administration does not believe they will need the space inside the arena as winter and fall approach, even as the mass shelter in the Sullivan Arena continues to reach mass capacity.

Bockenstedt cited an amendment to the Municipality’s CARES Act framework by Assembly Member Meg Zaletel, which directed $1 million to rapid rehousing of homeless individuals. He said the amendment, in combination with other housing options throughout the municipality, would be able to house a comparable number of people compared to reopening the Boeke as a shelter.

This is a developing story.

