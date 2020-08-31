ChangePoint Church offers study hall so children aren’t home alone

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -ChangePoint Church in South Anchorage is stepping up to help parents whose children need a safe place to learn.

The church is offering full-day study halls available for children who attend four Anchorage elementary schools that partner with ChangePoint, including Northwood, Campbell, Chinook and Gladys Wood Elementary.

Family Ministry Pastor, Vanessa Makihele, said the church saw a need for parents who have to work outside the home but can’t afford childcare. They asked local principals if a full-day study hall would benefit families struggling with tough decisions while their children learn at home.

“The overwhelming response was yes,” said Makihele. “There’s a lot of parents who need to work just to pay the basic bills, rent, food, electricity. And they can’t really afford to cut their hours to homeschool.”

Makiagle said the study hall offers a safe alternative for parents who might otherwise leave their children home alone. Students are supervised by vetted volunteers who learn each child’s online routine.

“To make sure they are going to be tuning into their Zoom sessions at the right time. That we are aware of their calendar and what assignments are due at what point. And then we are filling in the gap with different activities.”

Makihele said the program runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, including recess and lunch. They are nearly full now but are taking names for a waitlist since they expect to expand soon. Makihele said they are also looking for people who would like to volunteer.

For more information, contact her at vanessam@changepointalaska.com

