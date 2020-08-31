Advertisement

Galena man drowns near Kala Slough

25 year old man tried to save his boat which was floating away
(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:14 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man drowns near the Kala Slough off the Yukon River just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday as he tried to retrieve his boat which was floating away.

Alaska State Troopers in Galena say 25-year-old Kevin Evans from Galena drowned in the waters near Kala Slough off of the Yukon River. Troopers say Evans was pulled underwater and did not come back to the surface.

Galena Search and Rescue located and recovered Evans’ body one hour after the search for him began. Evans’ next of kin and the state medical examiner’s office has been notified. The Alaska State Troopers thank the Galena Search and Rescue for their help in this incident

