Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:06 AM AKDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a story about perseverance.

On March 24, Kenneth Smith was sent to the hospital for symptoms related to COVID-19. He was put on a ventilator before his test could even come back. He spent five months on the ventilator and was in a coma for three months.

On August 30, he came back home to his friends and family laden with signs, clapping and cheering for his return.

Things have since changed for Kenneth Smith after he spent 100 days on a ventilator, to say the least. The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.

“After being told he would never wake up, and he would be brain dead, and live in a nursing home for the rest of his life...he has defeated the odds through Christ,” says wife Theresa Smith.

Smith is expected to make a full recovery. He says he has God to thank for bringing him safely home.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

