Advertisement

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:06 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Think of your favorite band. Imagine their biggest hit.

Now imagine you never heard that song, because the band never had a stage to start out on. That’s the harsh reality for musical artists emerging during this pandemic.

James Murphy, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning band LCD Soundsystem, says he owes his career to the decades he spent perfecting his craft in small independently run music venues.

“This is a kind of like natural ecosystem that can’t be built,” Murphy said. “It’s like a coral reef of venues. It’s like a natural national asset that if it goes away, it doesn’t come back.”

He was scheduled to play at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York in April. The gig has been postponed indefinitely.

“It’s really rough - there is no timeline on when we could reopen,” said Tyler Myers, executive director of Knockdown Center. “Our industry was the first to close and will be the last to reopen.”

Knockdown and nearly 3,000 other independent music venues have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association.

The group, along with 600 other artists from Lady Gaga to Billy Joel, are calling on Congress to take action.

“We’re about to lose all of the Carnegie Halls of independent small music - all at once,” Murphy said.

NIVA has endorsed the Save Our Stages Act, a bi-partisan bill that would provide a 6-month grant to independent venues.

In Atlanta, Josh Antenucci runs Center Stage, another independent venue.

“This is where young artists grow up; this is where the young talent hones their skills,” he said.

He says he received a PPP loan, which has helped him stay afloat until now.

But with live events indefinitely on hold, he has no other source of revenue.

“There is no sustainable pivot for music like ours,” Antenucci said. “You can’t do live music to-go.”

NIVA estimates that independent music venues generate hundreds of thousands of related jobs, and 90% of venues say without federal assistance they won’t last 6 months.

“If we don’t have capital investors, if we don’t have a stock market supported business, how will we possibly continue to pay the bills?” Antenucci said.

Tobi Parks just opened her music venue, xBK in Des Moines, Iowa, before the pandemic shut her down.

“It’s not just hurting us and our venues, it’s hurting all the small businesses,” Parks said. “It’s hurting the pizza place that’s next door to me, the coffee shop that’s next door to me. It’s hurting the community.”

It was a dream years in the making, but she’s now looking at closing for good in just months. She said as a minority-led business owner, the prospect is heartbreaking.

“That’s why I’m fighting so hard, particularly for people like me who are a black queer woman,” Parks said. “It’s incredibly important to be able to maintain it and to continue on for the next generation of people to take my place.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Shark found on NC beach

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
A shark was found on a N.C. beach

National Politics

Trump, Biden will both mark 9/11 anniversary in Shanksville

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in rural Pennsylvania where one of the hijacked planes crashed in a field.

National

75th anniversary of end of WWII goes mostly virtual amid virus

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

National

Bay City Rollers bassist Ian Mitchell dies at 62

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The band is best known in the United States for its 1976 chart-topping hit “Saturday Night.”

Coronavirus

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

National

Germany says Soviet-era nerve agent used on Russia’s Navalny

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia.

National

Fed survey finds widespread pessimism about economic future

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus outbreak has pushed the country into a deep recession and resulted in millions of people losing their jobs and thousands of businesses struggling to survive.

National Politics

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

News

Anchorage police officer, ConocoPhillips official accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A ConocoPhillips employee and an Anchorage police officer are accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.