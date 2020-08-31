Advertisement

Indiana representative proposes bill preventing convicted protesters eligibility for unemployment assistance

A U.S. House bill has been proposed that would ban protesters committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism from receiving federal unemployment assistance.
A U.S. House bill has been proposed that would ban protesters committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism from receiving federal unemployment assistance.(U.S. House Photo)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAVE) - Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana has proposed a house bill that would ban protesters committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism from federal unemployment assistance.

The “Successful Peaceful Protest Act” introduced on Friday would prevent assistance funds provided from the CARES Act or any other federal supplement compensation for anyone convicted of a federal crime relating to protest activity.

The bill would also require convicted protesters to cover the cost of federal policing of demonstrations.

“Antifa thugs are descending on suffering communities, disrupting peaceful protests and leaving violence, looting and vandalism in their wake. They turned Milwaukee, Seattle and Portland into warzones, and now they’re moving the chaos to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Who knows which community is next?” Rep. Banks said in a press release. “Due to enhanced federal benefits, taxpayers are giving wages to jobless rioters that are destroying our communities. We need to cut them off from their funding and make them feel the full financial consequences of their actions.”

In detail, the proposed bill says a penalty for a federal conviction should be an order for an individual to pay restitution to the appropriate law enforcement agency in an amount equal to the cost of such police activity determined by the court.

The full draft of the bill can be viewed here.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

National Politics

Biden: Trump keeps saying 'if' he was president

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Biden: Trump keeps telling us if he was president you'd feel safe. Well he is president, whether he knows it or not.

National

Liberty announces investigation into Falwell’s tenure

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Liberty University is opening an independent investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s tenure as president.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Knockdown and nearly 3,000 other independent music venues have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID: US may consider early vaccine authorization

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
The U.S. may consider early authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.

National

Attorney says Jamarcus Glover was offered plea deal to name Breonna Taylor as co-defendant

Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor was shot dead by Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics officers raiding her home on March 13.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 1 hour ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

National

NFL reveals more in-game social and racial justice plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Previously announced were decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism and/or police brutality.

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National Politics

Biden: Trump failed to protect America, now trying to scare

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.