Juneau sees most rain days for one summer

A quiet Juneau Seawalk during a coroanvirus-impacted summer.
A quiet Juneau Seawalk during a coroanvirus-impacted summer.(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Though it likely won’t be the rainiest summer on record, Juneau has broken the record for the most days with measurable rain in a summer. The rain today made it 68 days of rain for the summer of 2020. The previous record was 67 days in 2006. This is according to Brian Brettschneider, a Climatologist with the NWS Alaska Region.

As for rain totals, the summer of 2020 will likely be the third rainiest summer on record. As of the start of August 31, summer 2020 had 22.87 inches of rain. Another half-inch to one inch of rain is expected on Monday. The rainiest summer on record is 2014 with 24.27 inches. 2015 was the second rainiest with 23.98 inches of rain.

Summer is defined in meteorological terms which means the months of June, July and August.

