Our Monday begins with wind and rain as storms push in from out of the west

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Monday with 30 mph wind gusts and a high of 58 degrees. Rain will be prevalent throughout the day with a 50-80 percent chance. Monday night we drop down to 52 degrees while under cloudy skies with 30 mph wind gusts. Anchorage will be cloudy on Tuesday with light winds and a high of 59 degrees. Tuesday night we will be under mostly cloudy skies with 10 mph winds as we drop down to 49 degrees overnight. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 58 degrees on Wednesday as rain chances increase to 50 percent.

Storms will continue to influence Southcentral Monday morning as they push in from Southwest Alaska (airflow out of the south and southwest). Abundant moisture associated with these storms will bring 2-5″ of rain through Tuesday morning (persistent, and at times moderate to heavy) to the Susitna Valley, the Talkeetna Mountains, Cordova, Valdez and inland areas such as the Wrangell Mountains. Chances for rain should lessen by Tuesday afternoon but as moisture continues moving in from the south showers will still be possible, mostly over the higher mountain elevations, through Wednesday. In addition to the rain, air flow out of the south will bring strong winds up the Cook Inlet early Monday morning, which will keep winds gusty over west Anchorage throughout the day Monday. Winds will be breezy as well in the Copper River Valley during the day on Monday. The storms will move over northern Alaska while weakening by Tuesday and allowing for winds to return too much calmer conditions.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, we can expect a cool, wet, and cloudy pattern for the remainder of the week as we move further into Fall as storms continue to move across much of the state of Alaska. High pressure will move into the North Pacific on Saturday. For now, it does not look as if the high will divert storms from the north (moving down from the Bering Sea) and keep storms at bay from the south and out of the Pacific. So if this holds true, then the long term forecast period is currently looking to be one with above average rainfall.

