Photographer documents carbide drawings from Hatcher Pass mining tunnels

Adam Christiansen captured soot drawings gold miners left behind on the walls of tunnels around Independence Mine
By Heather Hintze
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -A Palmer photographer is documenting a unique piece of Alaska’s mining history in the mountains of Hatcher Pass.

While Independence Mine may be known for its iconic gray and red-trimmed buildings, there are pieces of the past hiding in the hills high above the camp.

“I learned about these carbide drawings and I knew I had to see them,” said Adam Christiansen.

During an internship with Last Frontier Magazine, Christiansen decided to work on a research project about gold mining. After talking with sourdoughs in the business, he learned there’s more than meets the eye.

“The actual mine is in the mountain behind me and it’s an extensive network of tunnels,” Christiansen said.

He estimates there are more than 12 miles of tunnels that are on private property and are hard to access. With the landowner’s permission, Christiansen was able to go beneath the surface to document drawings miners made with soot from their carbide headlamps.

“When I saw these drawings, I saw their personality in the drawings, in the words, in the things they wrote and drew,” Christiansen said.

Christiansen, who owns Adventure Photo, is working in partnership with the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation to put together a photo exhibit and documentary about the markings.

The Usibelli Foundation recently gave the project $500 and the Matanuska Electric Association Charitable Foundation pitched in $8,800.

Photos are currently on display at the Palmer Visitors Center in downtown Palmer through September. In October, the exhibit will move to the Wasilla Visitors Center.

“My favorite drawing might be a big one on the 960 level of the Independence and it’s ‘Seattle,’ a big, five-foot by two-foot ‘Seattle,’” Christiansen said.

He explained, “‘Seattle’ was where you went to have a good time. They’d never make it to Seattle but it was a way to say we’re going to let loose and have a good time.”

Christiansen has only been able to access a small fraction of the tunnels; many are closed up or collapsed.

He’ll keep trying to find more tunnels that will hopefully hold more drawings that provide a connection to the past.

“It’s important because, at the end of the day, it’s all about the people. The people behind the production, the people behind what you see. It’s a link to them. We want to know who came before us and what they did,” Christiansen said.

He reminds people that the tunnels are on private property and can be extremely dangerous. People should not trespass to look for the openings.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

