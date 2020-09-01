4 COVID-19 cases reported at Mat-Su schools

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday evening, Colony Middle School posted on its Facebook page that two students from the same household have COVID-19.

The two students are in 6th and 8th grade.

“At this time, we do not have reason to believe there was transmission in the school,” read part of Colony Middle School’s post.

A letter sent to Colony High School’s community stated that two more students, one in 11th grade and one in 12th grade, from the same household are reported to have the disease as well.

Both Colony High and Colony Middle schools will experience a week-long closure beginning Sept. 1, according to the post and letter. In-person services, including afterschool activities, are set to return on Sept. 8.

The schools’ facilities and buses will be disinfected during the closure. Mat-Su Public Health has been notified and contact tracing efforts have begun. Any student considered a close contact will be notified within 24-48 hours and are asked to quarantine for 14 days.

There is a related case at Pioneer Peak Elementary, a 4th grader at the school. Mat-Su School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey confirmed that the elementary school will be closed on Sept. 1 as well.

