Advertisement

A brief break from the rain Tuesday evening. But wet weather moves through again from Wednesday to Thursday.

Highs will be cooler, as storms usher in that fall feel. Many of these storms will contain a lot
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large upper level circulation is over the state of Alaska. Many of these storms that are moving through in the next week have the potential to carry the remains of former tropical systems that are drifting north. Watch out for high water on creeks and rivers draining the Talkeetna Mountains.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

After early rain we should dry off later in the day on Tuesday as our mountains block out the storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Howie Gordon
After early rain we should dry off later in the day on Tuesday

Forecast

Our Monday begins with wind and rain as storms push in from out of the west

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Howie Gordon
Our Monday begins with wind and rain as storms push in from out of the west

Weather

Juneau sees most rain days for one summer

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:44 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Juneau has broken the record for the most days of measurable rain in a summer.

Forecast

More rain moves through southern Alaska this week

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:51 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
More rain is expected across Southcentral and Southeast Alaska over the next few days. The heavy rain in the Mat-Su Valleys has caused a Flood Watch for rivers and streams that drain the Talkeetna Mountains.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday Evening Weather

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM AKDT
After a rainy and somewhat windy weekend, more rain is expected to move through the southern portion of the state. Southcentral and the Panhandle should expect to see rain come through Monday and again later in the week.

Forecast

Fall storms bring high winds to Turnagain Arm, Anchorage and Southwest AK

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
As two storms approach the state, high winds are expected across Turnagain Arm and the higher elevations around Anchorage as well through much of Southwest Alaska.

Weather

Saturday Evening Weather

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:59 PM AKDT
Two weather systems are moving through Southwest and Southcentral over the weekend bringing rain and high winds.

Forecast

August rain to end the month, it starts this weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:30 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
The weekend will bring in some major weather changes to the state. Rain, high winds and high seas in some cases are anticipated as a series of storms heads through the Aleutians and into southcentral Alaska by Saturday evening.

Forecast

Please enjoy our Friday weather because our skies look to cloud up tonight as storms push in on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:57 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Please enjoy our Friday weather because our skies look to cloud up tonight as storms push in on Saturday

Forecast

Sun shines over the southcentral region on Friday!

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:06 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A nice August day in Anchorage on Friday!