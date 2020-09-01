A brief break from the rain Tuesday evening. But wet weather moves through again from Wednesday to Thursday.
Highs will be cooler, as storms usher in that fall feel. Many of these storms will contain a lot
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large upper level circulation is over the state of Alaska. Many of these storms that are moving through in the next week have the potential to carry the remains of former tropical systems that are drifting north. Watch out for high water on creeks and rivers draining the Talkeetna Mountains.
