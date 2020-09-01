Advertisement

After early rain we should dry off later in the day on Tuesday as our mountains block out the storms

Cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with 10 mph winds and a high of 60 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Tuesday with 10 mph winds and a high of 60 degrees. Tuesday night we will be under cloudy skies with light winds becoming 15 mph out of the southeast after Midnight as we drop down to 50 degrees. Anchorage will be cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 58 degrees. Wednesday night we drop down to 46 degrees while under cloudy and potentially rainy skies with light winds becoming 15 mph out of the southeast. Winds will be out of the southeast from 10-20 mph along T.A. and higher elevations. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 58 degrees on Thursday as rain chances increase to 50 percent.

Storms pushing through Southcentral from the southwest will continue to bring rain to the area through Tuesday afternoon. Storms to the northwest will continue to pull moisture right up Cook Inlet while delivering the highest rainfall totals to the Alaska Range, Talkeetna Mountains, Hatcher Pass and the Chugach Mountains (due to moisture getting pushed up the higher elevations). As the system moves through the area, the pressure changes will spike up our winds along Turnagain Arm Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday with a break in the stronger winds potentially early on Wednesday before resuming later in the day. More storms will move through on Wednesday further helping with the gusty winds while the air flow out of the southeast sparks up our rain again across Southcentral. Rain totals will be lower this time around as mountains tend to block these showers when air flow pushes the storms in from the southeast (specifically lower rain totals in the Anchorage Bowl due to the Chugach Mountains).

For the extended forecast, Friday through Monday, as we move further into Fall, storms will keep us cool, cloudy and wet for our foreseeable forecast. A high pressure ridge looks to build across the North Pacific on Saturday. This high will push a low pressure storm into the northwestern Gulf of Alaska and into Southcentral, bringing an increase in winds and rain to the area Friday and Saturday. The high will interact with the storms and will help pull moisture up from the tropics (an upper atmospheric river) on Sunday. If the moisture gets pulled up then we can expect our rainfall totals to be above average with this weather pattern.

