Alaska community considers mining traffic to diversify port

Skagway, Alaska (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - A southeast Alaska community is considering how to diversify its port traffic when a significant tourism contract ends, which has drawn the interest of the mining industry.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the Yukon Producers’ Group representing mining and mineral exploration companies says Skagway is essential to mining in the Yukon. The Municipality and Borough of Skagway port has been dominated by tourism in recent decades, but a long-standing waterfront lease with tourist attraction White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad is scheduled to end in 2023.

The mining group says there is considerable Yukon development that could benefit Skagway.

