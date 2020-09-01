Advertisement

Caught on video: Bears enter stores for quick snacks in California, create havoc

Published: Sep. 1, 2020
KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KOVR) - Some wild bears in California are getting a little too comfy with humans, and people are getting a little too daring in their presence.

A series of surveillance videos show the crazy confrontations between bears and people inside a Kings Beach convenience store over the past three weeks.

This one, dated Sunday, shows a bear lying on the floor eating candy and crackers.

A video shows a bear inside the store Aug. 12, followed by a customer swatting the bear’s backside as the bear runs back outside.

A video from Saturday shows an employee trying to prevent a different bear from entering the store until the bear makes a quick move forward, lunging at the employee, who quickly backs away.

That employee, Paul Heigh, said, “It was kind of scary, yeah. I’m not going to lie.”

Heigh said this was not what he signed up for, “Not in the job description, no, not at all. Fighting off bears was not in the job description. It is now, apparently, yeah.”

And it’s not only at the gas station store. A video shows a bear inside a Safeway supermarket. It’s one of the same bears that has become a frequent customer inside Kings Beach businesses.

Ann Bryant with the BEAR League has reached out to both businesses about how to prevent more of these interactions.

“The bear should not be going into buildings where someone could shoot him or kill him or the Department of Wildlife could kill him,” she said.

Experts say Pine-Sol cleaner works as a good deterrent for bears. They also recommend businesses disable automatic doors so they can’t just walk inside.

