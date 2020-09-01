Advertisement

CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Federal, state and local governments have approved eviction moratoriums during the course of the pandemic for many renters, but those protections are expiring rapidly. A recent report from one think tank, the Aspen Institute, stated that more than 20 million renters live in households that have suffered COVID-19-related job loss and concluded that millions more are at risk of eviction in the next several months.

The administration’s action stems from an executive order that President Donald Trump issued in early August. It instructed federal health officials to consider measures to temporarily halt evictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed up Tuesday by declaring that any landlord shall not evict any “covered person” from any residential property for failure to pay rent.

Senior administration officials explained that the director of the CDC has broad authority to take actions deemed reasonably necessary to prevent the spread of a communicable disease.

Renters covered through the executive order must meet four criteria. They must:

— Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers.

— Demonstrate they have sought government assistance to make their rental payments.

— Affirmatively declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships.

— Affirm they are likely to become homeless if they are evicted.

Officials said local courts would still resolve disputes between renters and landowners about whether the moratorium applies in a particular case.

Brian Morgenstern, a deputy White House press secretary, said Tuesday’s announcement means that people struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19 would not have to worry about being evicted and risking the spread of the disease or exposure to it.

Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, called on Aug. 1 for Congress to enact a “broad emergency housing support program” to prevent evictions and shore up landlords. Congress enacted an unprecedented $2.3 trillion pandemic rescue package in March that paused evictions in most federal subsidized housing, but that moratorium has expired and Congress and the White House have been in a monthslong stalemate over new relief legislation.

Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said the order will provide relief for millions of anxious families, but added that the action delays rather than prevents evictions.

“While an eviction moratorium is essential, it is a half-measure that extends a financial cliff for renters to fall off when the moratorium expires and back rent is owed,” Yentel tweeted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Charlie Hebdo terror attack suspects go on trial in Paris

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Seventeen people and all three gunmen died during the three days of attacks in January 2015.

National Politics

Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Gram said he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram’s four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

National

United plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Flight attendants will bear the brunt of the cuts, with 6,920 getting furlough notices. About 2,850 pilots, 2,010 maintenance workers and 1,400 management and support staff would also lose their jobs.

National Politics

Biden focuses on schools and pandemic, then to visit Kenosha

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

National

Germany says Soviet nerve agent Novichok used on Russia’s Navalny

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia.

Latest News

National

‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to appear on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will host the new season after longtime co-host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their exits from the series in July.

National

If doing less means saving more, try these 5 money moves

Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you’ve managed to end up with extra money during the pandemic, here’s how to take advantage of those savings.

National

In mock funerals and ’42′ jerseys, kids mourn Black Panther

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
To many kids, Chadwick Boseman's passing was a life event, driven by the change-makers he portrayed but also by his heartfelt comments in awards speeches and interviews about the need for more opportunities for people of color.

National Politics

US places new sanctions on international tribunal prosecutor, aide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the moves as part of the administration’s pushback against the tribunal, based in The Hague, for investigations into the United States and its allies.

National

Ford cutting 1,400 US salaried jobs with retirement offers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The offers will go to U.S. salaried workers who are eligible to retire as of Dec. 31.

National

AMC showing '42' as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The movie "42" is re-released as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.