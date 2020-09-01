DHSS reports 2 more deaths, 36 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting that two more Alaska residents with COVID-19 have died, bringing the state total of deaths to 39.

On Tuesday, the state’s coronavirus dashboard shows there are 35 new cases of COVID-19 among residents in the state and one new case reported in a nonresident. The nonresident is a visitor.

There are 37 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and four people are hospitalized who are suspected of having COVID-19. Nine people suspected to have COVID-19 in the state are on a ventilator.

There are 3,208 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents with 1,875 of those cases in the Municipality of Anchorage. DHSS says 2,051 Alaska residents have recovered from the virus.

The new cases bring the state total of COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents to 6,160.

There are 35 new cases of COVID-19 in residents and one new case in a nonresident. (KTUU)

Initial data from the state suggests cases are found in several regions:

Anchorage: 17 residents

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 residents

Kodiak Island Borough: one resident

Denali Borough: one resident

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4 residents

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 4 residents

Juneau City and Borough: 2 residents, one nonresident

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: one resident

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: one resident

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: one resident

Unknown: one resident

There are 3,208 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. (KTUU)

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.