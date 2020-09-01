Advertisement

Diners return to local restaurants under limited capacity

The new limitations for dine-in service include a limitation of 50% of the building's capacity.
By Hank Davis
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday, dining rooms across the Municipality of Anchorage were permitted to reopen under the latest round of emergency orders from Mayor Ethan Berkowitz.

The return to indoor dining - even at a limited 50% building capacity - is crucial for businesses who have relied on take out and delivery orders to ride out a “four week reset” imposed by the municipality. During that time, some businesses chose to maintain dine-in services as a protest; however, those restaurants were ultimately told to cease dining room operations by court order.

Now that customers can once again eat inside, businesses like the Peanut Farm are working to make the most of the space they have. While limited capacity is not an ideal scenario for general manager, Travis Block, it gives him much more to work with that a dozen tables spread along the patio at Peanut Farm.

“We normally have 100 tables and went from that to a dozen,” he said. “Then you’ve got to consider when rain happens and kills the outdoor space and then it’s just take out and delivery.”

Within an hour of opening on Monday, Block’s staff had already seated and served several tables. A majority of the diners were supportive of businesses reopening their dining areas; however, some felt that even 50% capacity is not going to be enough to keep some restaurants going.

Joel Olsen is a valley resident who commutes to Anchorage for work. He says that businesses should not be limited until COVID-19 transmissions start to create an increased pressure on hospitals and medical resources.

“I just think it’s unfair,” Olsen told KTUU. “They’re putting people out of work ... Not only the people who work in those restaurants, but the owners are going to go broke. How can you have a business that only opens to 50%? How are you going to make any money?”

At another table nearby, Pat Riley was enjoying a sit down lunch with two friends. He motioned to his mask and the open space around them while talking about their decision to come back out to the Peanut Farm.

“I think they over reacted when they closed everything down,” Riley said. “You look all over the state, and the state was open. The only people that were suffering were the people in Anchorage and businesses in Anchorage. I think that was wrong and a poor decision.”

On Friday, Berkowitz told members of the press that he expects the newest emergency order to remain in effect for at least two weeks. According the the municipality, Anchorage’s number of new COVID cases over a 14-day-period decreased from 21 to 12.5 cases per 100,000 people, during the life of Emergency Order 15.

