Governor’s 911 consolidation working group to recommend hitting pause on the project

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The governor’s 911 consolidation working group will recommend hitting pause on a controversial plan that would bring a centralized dispatch center to Palmer. The working group also recommends looking into enhancement plans for 911 services in rural Alaska as a separate issue.

In June, the governor announced the creation of the working group to examine a plan that would see a new dispatch center in Palmer take 911 calls from across the Kenai Peninsula, Southcentral and Southeast Alaska to send Alaska State Troopers out on assignments.

Local dispatch centers in those areas would stop assigning troopers but would keep assigning local police to emergency calls. The working group believes the blended model of 911 dispatch centers currently run by local governments and the state should be used while it keeps examining the consolidation plan.

“I think the majority of the working group was concerned that there were significant pitfalls ahead if the state moved too fast on this,” said Mayor Rodney Dial of the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.

The working group’s criticisms of the Dunleavy administration’s plan are based on a myriad of factors, including concerns that a consolidated center would see too few redundancies if the system came under strain. The group also says shrinking staffing at the proposed Palmer dispatch center compared to what currently exists at multiple centers could be risky:

“(The Department of Public Safety’s) projected staffing numbers are unrealistic and will likely lead to increased dispatch workload, which may result in dropped calls, increased wait times, loss of dispatch knowledge, all of which would jeopardize public and officer safety,” a draft version of the working group’s recommendations reads.

The Department of Public Safety has said consolidating 911 dispatch centers across Southern Alaska could save $700,000 per year. Draft documents from the working group dispute those figures and suggest the current plan could actually cost the state more.

Commissioner Amanda Price of the Department of Public Safety argues the plan to consolidate 911 services for Southern Alaska would mirror what has been successfully used for Northern Alaska by a single dispatch center based out of Fairbanks.

“So, it’s not an untested process, we’ve been utilizing this process in the Interior for some time,” Price said by phone.

Debates over the proposed Southern Dispatch Center have seen state funding stall for the Fairbanks-based center, frustrating legislators in the Interior.

The governor’s plan aims to enhance 911 services in rural Alaska to allow dispatchers to track the exact location of emergency calls made from cellphones, a service that already exists in urban Alaska.

Price said there have been countless examples where troopers were unable to pinpoint where a call was coming from in rural Alaska which hampered rescue efforts in remote locations. “We as first responders have absolutely no ability to get to them, we have no ability to know where they are,” she said.

Price also disagreed that enhancing 911 services for rural Alaska and consolidating dispatch centers in Southern Alaska are separate issues.

There were concerns expressed by the working group on the costs to smaller telecommunications companies in implementing big technological changes across rural Alaska.

Christine O’Connor, the executive director of Alaska Telecom Association, represents eight smaller telecommunications carriers across the state. Some have bristled at the costs to enhance 911 services, saying they could run into tens of millions of dollars.

“So, you have everything from several carriers saying, ‘The cost to upgrade our network would be prohibitive,’ to other carriers saying, ‘Oh yeah, we could do that, we just need a reasonable time frame to get it done,’ O’Connor said.

The working group recommends that enhancing rural 911 services could feasibly take place within five years. Dial said the state may need to partner with rural carriers to share the cost of the enhancement project.

Draft documents suggest using a system known as RapidDeploy while long-term improvements are made. The system could theoretically allow 911 calls on cellphones to be traced by dispatchers wherever there is data service available in Alaska.

Leon Morgan, a deputy commissioner at the Department of Public Safety, said the state would need to go through a formal procurement process to acquire that system.

The department had looked for companies earlier in the year that could provide a cellphone tracking service while systemwide upgrades are made. That bidding process was put on the back burner while the consolidation working group wrote its report, Morgan said.

The working group created its own dataset of 911 services and wireless services across rural Alaska and says more information is needed before a big technological overhaul can be implemented. The group proposes that its mandate from the governor be extended through December of 2021 so it can keep making recommendations to the Department of Public Safety.

The group’s final report is set to be sent to the governor for his consideration on Sept. 1.

