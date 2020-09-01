Advertisement

Man faces multiple charges, allegedly bit APD officer

(AP)
By Malia Barto
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage Police officer conducting a traffic stop around 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 29, witnessed a 2007 Chevy Colorado make a wide turn, straddle two lanes of traffic and then follow closely behind another vehicle.

Richard Eaton Jr. was identified as the driver of the Chevy and came to a halt in the roadway on Halligan Street, near Muldoon Road. Eaton then allegedly exited his truck, ran to the officer’s car and reached toward his waistband. Before giving Eaton commands to stop, the officer put his car in reverse; Eaton continued to run toward the officer’s car. He eventually stopped, walked back to his own truck and drove away, according to an APD report.

The officer continued to follow Eaton, who reportedly ran a red light and continued traveling northbound on Muldoon Road. After allegedly stopping on the 1400-block of Muldoon Road, he jumped out of his truck with a pen in hand and walked towards the officer again. Eaton’s tailgate had come off of his truck; he allegedly picked it up after he stopped and threw it in the truck bed, causing the truck’s rear window to break.

Eaton allegedly yelled at the other officers responding to the scene, challenged to fight them, refused to obey commands and attempted to get back in his truck. Due to his “erratic and dangerous driving behavior,” an officer deployed his taser. Eaton allegedly pushed away the taser wires and remained standing until a second officer deployed his taser and Eaton fell. In an attempt to handcuff Eaton, the report says multiple officers went to the ground with Eaton, but Eaton continued to resist, allegedly biting one officer twice and attempting to bite another.

After allegedly refusing to follow commands and cooperate, he was placed on the ground and into full restraints

A breath sample taken at the jail showed no alcohol in his system. Eaton was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

Eaton was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on two outstanding warrants: one for assault and another for failure to appear on an original assault charge. He was also charged with failure to stop, resisting arrest, assault and operating under the influence of suspected drugs.

No officers required hospital treatment, though two had visible injuries, APD said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rare white killer whale caught on video near Kake, Alaska

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Video of a rare white killer whale was captured near Kake, Alaska in Frederick Sound. The video was shot by Stephanie Hayes.

News

UAA team develops app to help people with struggles related to alchohol

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
At-home alcohol sales are up, and a UAA professor hopes an app he developed will be able to help people with struggles related to alchohol

News

VIDEO: Rare killer whale caught on camera

Updated: 6 hours ago
Video of a rare white killer whale was captured near Kake, Alaska in Frederick Sound. The video was shot by Stephanie Hayes.

News

Alaska community considers mining traffic to diversify port

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A southeast Alaska community is considering how to diversify its port traffic when a significant tourism contract ends, which has drawn the interest of the mining industry.

Technology

A wearable mood monitor but we aren’t talking a mood ring

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Wearable devices can track pretty much everything right now, heart rate and how far you have walked to name a couple, but Amazon is now taking a page out of the mood ring's book, details from The Morning Edition's Austin Sjong

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

After influx of coronavirus cases, Anchorage shelter implements changes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Big changes are underway at one of the city’s largest homeless shelters after a large outbreak of coronavirus cases.

News

4 COVID-19 cases reported at Mat-Su schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Colony Middle and Colony High schools have reported cases of COVID-19.

News

Diners return to local restaurants under limited capacity

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
On Monday, dining rooms across the Municipality of Anchorage were permitted to reopen under the latest round of emergency orders from Mayor Ethan Berkowitz.

News

Governor’s 911 consolidation working group to recommend hitting pause on the project

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The governor’s 911 and Dispatch Consolidation Working Group recommends hitting pause on a controversial plan that would bring a centralized dispatch center to Palmer. The working group also recommends looking into enhancement plans for 911 services in rural Alaska as a separate issue.