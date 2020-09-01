Man faces multiple charges, allegedly bit APD officer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage Police officer conducting a traffic stop around 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 29, witnessed a 2007 Chevy Colorado make a wide turn, straddle two lanes of traffic and then follow closely behind another vehicle.

Richard Eaton Jr. was identified as the driver of the Chevy and came to a halt in the roadway on Halligan Street, near Muldoon Road. Eaton then allegedly exited his truck, ran to the officer’s car and reached toward his waistband. Before giving Eaton commands to stop, the officer put his car in reverse; Eaton continued to run toward the officer’s car. He eventually stopped, walked back to his own truck and drove away, according to an APD report.

The officer continued to follow Eaton, who reportedly ran a red light and continued traveling northbound on Muldoon Road. After allegedly stopping on the 1400-block of Muldoon Road, he jumped out of his truck with a pen in hand and walked towards the officer again. Eaton’s tailgate had come off of his truck; he allegedly picked it up after he stopped and threw it in the truck bed, causing the truck’s rear window to break.

Eaton allegedly yelled at the other officers responding to the scene, challenged to fight them, refused to obey commands and attempted to get back in his truck. Due to his “erratic and dangerous driving behavior,” an officer deployed his taser. Eaton allegedly pushed away the taser wires and remained standing until a second officer deployed his taser and Eaton fell. In an attempt to handcuff Eaton, the report says multiple officers went to the ground with Eaton, but Eaton continued to resist, allegedly biting one officer twice and attempting to bite another.

After allegedly refusing to follow commands and cooperate, he was placed on the ground and into full restraints

A breath sample taken at the jail showed no alcohol in his system. Eaton was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

Eaton was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on two outstanding warrants: one for assault and another for failure to appear on an original assault charge. He was also charged with failure to stop, resisting arrest, assault and operating under the influence of suspected drugs.

No officers required hospital treatment, though two had visible injuries, APD said.

