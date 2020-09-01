Advertisement

Massachusetts voters to decide Markey, Kennedy primary fight

FILE - In this pair of June 1, 2020, file photos, Rep. Joe Kennedy III, left, and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., right, wait for the start of a debate in Springfield, Mass. Kennedy is a candidate and Markey is the incumbent in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary election for Senate.
FILE - In this pair of June 1, 2020, file photos, Rep. Joe Kennedy III, left, and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., right, wait for the start of a debate in Springfield, Mass. Kennedy is a candidate and Markey is the incumbent in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary election for Senate.(Matthew J. Lee | Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters are set to decide one of the higher profile battles on this year’s primary ballot — the contest pitting incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey against U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

The 39-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, promising a new generation of leadership, is hoping to become the next Kennedy to take a seat in the U.S. Senate by ousting the 74-year-old Markey.

While the two agree on many policies, each has tried to paint the other as out of touch on key issues.

Kennedy has gone after Markey on the issue of racial inequity, criticizing his initial opposition to school desegregation efforts in Boston in the 1970s and noting criticism of Markey by the father of Danroy “DJ” Henry, a young Black man from Massachusetts killed by police 10 years ago.

Kennedy has also highlighted his family’s political legacy, in part in response to Markey, who during one debate told Kennedy he should tell his father — former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy II — not to help fund a political action committee that was going after Markey.

Kennedy also objected to supporters of Markey who he said attacked him on social media, including tweeting “that Lee Harvey got the wrong Kennedy” — a reference to JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Markey called the tweet unacceptable.

Markey has portrayed Kennedy as a “progressive in name only,” in one debate faulting him for deciding early in his career to work as a prosecutor for Michael O’Keefe, a Republican district attorney.

Markey has tried to tout his progressive chops by pointing to his introduction of the Green New Deal climate change initiative, He’s also referenced his own family story growing up in working-class Malden, where his father drove a truck for the Hood Milk Co.

“I could see my mother and father trying to figure out how to pay the bills at the kitchen table,” Markey recalled.

The race has not been cheap, with both candidates raising and spending millions. Early on, Markey and Kennedy were also forced to grapple with the coronavirus, which limited their campaigning.

Recent polls have given Markey an edge.

The race is also a proxy battle of sorts between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Pelosi has endorsed Kennedy while Ocasio-Cortez has backed Markey, with whom she introduced the Green New Deal climate change initiative.

A Kennedy has never lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts. President John F. Kennedy was elected three times to the U.S. House and twice to the U.S. Senate before being elected president.

Edward Kennedy was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1962 and re-elected every six years until he died in 2009. Joe Kennedy ll ran for JFK’s old House seat in 1986, won, and was reelected every election until he opted not to run in 1998.

While Tuesday is primary day, many Massachusetts voters have already cast their ballots at early voting locations, mailing them or depositing them in drop boxes due to fears of spreading the virus.

Some Democrats worried early on that the race would siphon attention and dollars away from their top goals — defeating President Donald Trump and regaining control of the Senate.

Whoever wins will head into a general election contest in a district that has historically favored Democrats. The candidate will face the winner of a low-key GOP Senate primary pitting Kevin O’Connor, a lawyer, against fellow Republican Shiva Ayyadurai, who ran a failed campaign for Senate in 2018.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: moments ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

National Politics

Mnuchin spars with Democrats on new virus aid, economy

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

National

Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

National

Portland protests shift focus to mayor amid rising tensions

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, shifted their focus to the city’s mayor, and police declared a riot as people broke windows and vandalized property.

National

Concerns grow over vaccines and schools

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Concerns over how and when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be approved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National Politics

Trump praises police after Kenosha protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump tours Kenosha, Wisconsin, after protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

National

Higgins on Laura recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while authorities on Tuesday gave no further details behind his arrest on terror charges.

National

Texas man accused of sexual assault, killing infant daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter.

News

Rare white killer whale caught on video near Kake, Alaska

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Video of a rare white killer whale was captured near Kake, Alaska in Frederick Sound. The video was shot by Stephanie Hayes.