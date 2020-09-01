UAA team develops app to help people with struggles related to alchohol

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A UAA professor and addiction psychologist developed an app that he said has helped thousands of people with problems relating to alcohol.

Patrick Dulin started the development of Step Away a decade ago. The app, which is available on IOS and Google Play, was launched in June, and possibly just in time.

According to a Nielsen report from June, sales of at-home alcohol have spiked nearly 27 percent since the start of the pandemic.

The app will help a person to manage those cravings,” Dulin said. “For instance, by introducing numerous different strategies they can use to manage a craving. Another important thing the app does is it gets to know a person’s patterns over time.”

Dulin said the app will provide feedback and data on how frequently someone will drink, the calories they consume through drinking, as well as money spent. The app will also provide statistics relating back to a person’s habit and how it related to their age and gender.

The app is geared toward people who may have mild to moderate issues relating to alcohol, but Dulin said it has been helpful for others with more severe issues.

“We miss about 90% of people who have an alcohol use disorder with our current system’s treatment,” he said. “So I’ve been motivated to develop a new strategy, a new solution to this problem.”

“You don’t have to consider yourself having a problem with alcohol to download it and use it,” said UAA graduate research assistant Robyn Mertz. “It can just be something that helps you form healthier behaviors.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.