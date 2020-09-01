Advertisement

UAA team develops app to help people with struggles related to alchohol

Step Away aims to help people develop healthier habits.
Step Away aims to help people develop healthier habits.(ktuu)
By Samie Solina
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A UAA professor and addiction psychologist developed an app that he said has helped thousands of people with problems relating to alcohol.

Patrick Dulin started the development of Step Away a decade ago. The app, which is available on IOS and Google Play, was launched in June, and possibly just in time.

According to a Nielsen report from June, sales of at-home alcohol have spiked nearly 27 percent since the start of the pandemic.

The app will help a person to manage those cravings,” Dulin said. “For instance, by introducing numerous different strategies they can use to manage a craving. Another important thing the app does is it gets to know a person’s patterns over time.”

Dulin said the app will provide feedback and data on how frequently someone will drink, the calories they consume through drinking, as well as money spent. The app will also provide statistics relating back to a person’s habit and how it related to their age and gender.

The app is geared toward people who may have mild to moderate issues relating to alcohol, but Dulin said it has been helpful for others with more severe issues.

“We miss about 90% of people who have an alcohol use disorder with our current system’s treatment,” he said. “So I’ve been motivated to develop a new strategy, a new solution to this problem.”

“You don’t have to consider yourself having a problem with alcohol to download it and use it,” said UAA graduate research assistant Robyn Mertz. “It can just be something that helps you form healthier behaviors.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rare white killer whale caught on video near Kake, Alaska

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Video of a rare white killer whale was captured near Kake, Alaska in Frederick Sound. The video was shot by Stephanie Hayes.

News

VIDEO: Rare killer whale caught on camera

Updated: 6 hours ago
Video of a rare white killer whale was captured near Kake, Alaska in Frederick Sound. The video was shot by Stephanie Hayes.

News

Alaska community considers mining traffic to diversify port

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A southeast Alaska community is considering how to diversify its port traffic when a significant tourism contract ends, which has drawn the interest of the mining industry.

Technology

A wearable mood monitor but we aren’t talking a mood ring

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Wearable devices can track pretty much everything right now, heart rate and how far you have walked to name a couple, but Amazon is now taking a page out of the mood ring's book, details from The Morning Edition's Austin Sjong

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

After influx of coronavirus cases, Anchorage shelter implements changes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Big changes are underway at one of the city’s largest homeless shelters after a large outbreak of coronavirus cases.

News

4 COVID-19 cases reported at Mat-Su schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Colony Middle and Colony High schools have reported cases of COVID-19.

News

Diners return to local restaurants under limited capacity

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
On Monday, dining rooms across the Municipality of Anchorage were permitted to reopen under the latest round of emergency orders from Mayor Ethan Berkowitz.

Crime

Man faces multiple charges, allegedly bit APD officer

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
A man in Anchorage is facing multiple charges, including failure to stop, resisting arrest and assault. He also allegedly bit an APD officer during his arrest.

News

Governor’s 911 consolidation working group to recommend hitting pause on the project

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The governor’s 911 and Dispatch Consolidation Working Group recommends hitting pause on a controversial plan that would bring a centralized dispatch center to Palmer. The working group also recommends looking into enhancement plans for 911 services in rural Alaska as a separate issue.