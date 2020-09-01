Advertisement

USDA extends free school meal program till December

Brenda Linares reaches for sandwiches to pack into lunches at Prairie Queen elementary school as lunches and instructional packets are distributed Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
Brenda Linares reaches for sandwiches to pack into lunches at Prairie Queen elementary school as lunches and instructional packets are distributed Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The US Department of Agriculture is extending a free school meal program to millions of children.

The program allows families in need to pick up free food from any convenient school campus, even if their child is not enrolled there.

In the past, this program was only offered during summer months when school is not in session.

Due to the pandemic, the USDA launched the new school lunch program in March at 80,000 sites nationwide. Until this week, the program was supposed to expire in September when children were expected to return to school.

It has now been extended until at least the end of year.

The expanded program allows for free meals to be provided at any time during the day whether kids are on-site or learning virtually.

It’s estimated that around 30 million children benefit from the school lunches each day.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: moments ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

National Politics

Mnuchin spars with Democrats on new virus aid, economy

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

National

Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

National

Portland protests shift focus to mayor amid rising tensions

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, shifted their focus to the city’s mayor, and police declared a riot as people broke windows and vandalized property.

National

Concerns grow over vaccines and schools

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Concerns over how and when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be approved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National Politics

Trump praises police after Kenosha protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump tours Kenosha, Wisconsin, after protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

National

Higgins on Laura recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while authorities on Tuesday gave no further details behind his arrest on terror charges.

National

Texas man accused of sexual assault, killing infant daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter.

News

Rare white killer whale caught on video near Kake, Alaska

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Video of a rare white killer whale was captured near Kake, Alaska in Frederick Sound. The video was shot by Stephanie Hayes.