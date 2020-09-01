Advertisement

Woman dies taking part in ‘human chain’ water rescue in Ala.

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WPMI/CNN) - A Tennessee woman who was attempting to rescue swimmers in distress at an Alabama beach struggled in the rough water herself and died.

She was part of a human chain that had formed in an attempt to get to the swimmers caught in the rip current.

Video captured Saturday shows waves overtaking a human chain that had formed trying to rescue swimmers in distress but ultimately caused even more people to get caught up in deadly rip currents and rough surf.

Karen Graham, 54, from the Memphis area, visiting on a girls’ beach getaway trip, was the first one in that chain.

“Somebody started hollering for help, and Karen took off running to help,” said Laura Carrigan, Graham’s mother.

An air ambulance flew her to the hospital, but it was too late. Graham died trying to save others.

“She swallowed water directly in to her lungs. The doctor told her husband she actually died of a heart attack from salt buildup,” Carrigan said.

“I, and I’m sure you all feel the same, would feel compelled to get in the water to save the individual,” Fort Morgan Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael Ludvigsen said.

He said he highly discourages people from using the technique to save a swimmer in trouble.

“Don’t get me wrong. There have been times when human chains have been successful. It’s extremely dangerous. You’re putting so many more people in danger,” Ludvigsen said.

Carrigan said it was just in her daughter’s nature to not back away from problems but instead to run toward them and help in any way she could.

It’s no surprise to her family that this wife and mother of two died a good Samaritan.

“I’m hurt, of course, that she’s gone but I know she worked really hard to save those girls’ lives,” Carrigan said.

Graham likely saved more than just the lives of the two swimmers Saturday. Her family said she was also an organ donor.

Copyright 2020 WPMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

