69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska, state reports

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases with 68 of those cases in Alaska residents.

The majority of the new cases are in the Municipality of Anchorage, with 31 cases, and in the Fairbanks North Star Borough with 22 new cases.

There are now 3,240 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. Currently, 41 people with COVID-19 and an additional five people suspected to have the virus are hospitalized; 10 people are on a ventilator in the state. Since the pandemic began, 225 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today’s cases bring the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,233 in residents and nonresidents.

Initial data from the state shows new cases were reported in 14 Alaska communities:

Anchorage: 30 residents

Eagle River: One resident

Kenai: Two residents

Soldotna: Two residents

Fairbanks: 19 residents

North Pole: Three residents

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: One resident

Palmer: Four residents

Wasilla: One resident

Utqiagvik: Two residents

Juneau: One resident

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: One resident

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One resident

Ketchikan: One nonresident

