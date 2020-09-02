Alaska extends enrollment date for child food aid program

(AP) - The State of Alaska has extended a deadline for families to enroll in a new federal program providing up to $458 per eligible child to help pay for groceries.

Alaska Public Media reported Tuesday that families have until the end of September to enroll for benefits available through the pandemic-EBT program. Electronic Benefit Transfer programs are commonly known in many states as food stamps.

Food Bank of Alaska spokeswoman Cara Durr says the program is meant to reimburse families for added food expenses caused by school closures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

