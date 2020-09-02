Advertisement

Alaskans respond to California wildfires through the Red Cross

Shayne Jones volunteers at a Red Cross shelter at the Twin Lakes Church in Aptos, California.
Shayne Jones volunteers at a Red Cross shelter at the Twin Lakes Church in Aptos, California.(Red Cross)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans have handled several emergencies in the past few years from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake to a devastating wildfire season in 2019. Several Alaskans who responded to those disasters traveled to California while wildfires forced residents to evacuate from their homes.

Shayne Jones is normally the disaster program manager for the Red Cross of Alaska. Last week he was running a shelter in San Jose, California for people evacuating from the several different wildfires in northern California. He’s one of several Alaskans from throughout the state who traveled to California to volunteer with the Red Cross.

“Shelter operations is all about providing a place for people to go that is safe, a place where they can get some food and take of themselves if they’ve been evacuated from their homes due to the wildfires,” Jones said.

The Red Cross partners with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to shelter people during disasters. Jones has traveled outside of Alaska on a handful of other relief efforts, but COVID-19 has changed the way shelters can respond.

“The days of us putting everyone in a massive gymnasium with a bunch of cots are pretty much over until this pandemic kind of eases its way out,” Jones said.

In their latest update on Tuesday, Cal Fire said one of several wildfires spanning multiple counties was 72% contained but has been active for almost two weeks.

Jones said when he first arrived, around 77,000 people were told to evacuate from their homes. The evacuation warning has since been lifted, but Jones said the shelter he is supervising will be open for at least a week.

The Red Cross of Alaska said four Alaskan volunteers deployed to California to assist with relief efforts. They were joined by volunteers throughout the nation including volunteers from Georgia, Florida and Virginia.

“No region has enough volunteers to where they can do this independently so when there is a larger disaster like the wildfires we have to bring the volunteers in from everywhere,” Jones said.

The Alaskan volunteers are doing everything from supervising shelters to providing health services and distributing emergency supplies.

In response to the fires, thousands of meals have been provided to 2,300 Californians, the Red Cross of Alaska said in a statement on Aug. 24. Anyone can help the Red Cross respond to these events by donating to the organization, but Jones says there are several ways to do that.

“Even in the state of Alaska, people’s time and energy as volunteers is just as valuable as a financial donation and people can get involved and volunteer with the Red Cross through the same process,” Jones said.

The Red Cross of Alaska has responded to 401 different disasters in fiscal year 2020 by giving food, shelter and relief supplies. Volunteers have been deployed to help 55 communities statewide, the nonprofit organization said. In the same year, the Red Cross of Alaska noted 582 different volunteers in the state.

For more information about volunteering with the Red Cross, visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

‘Stronger than you think’: Making stained glass while recovering from COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:50 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A local artist had just launched her business. Then she got COVID-19.

Homelessness

Administration says Ben Boeke will likely not return to mass shelter

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The Municipality will resume icing the two rinks inside the arena, with skating opportunities coming soon.

Community

Susitna Stained Glass

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:57 AM AKDT
Susitna Stained Glass launched this summer and features stained glass art collections inspired by Alaskan elements.

Community

‘Challenges that we’ve learned to rise above’ : hikers raise suicide awareness

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:43 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
A group of hikers took the long hike to South Suicide Peak Saturday morning, with each step raising awareness for suicide.

Latest News

News

Anchorage Assembly vote on use-of-force ordinance postponed indefinitely

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
In the third-straight night of meetings over agenda items, the Anchorage Assembly officially postponed its vote on an ordinance regarding the use of force within the Anchorage Police Department.

News

Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance banning conversion therapy for youth

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:57 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Before passing the ordinance Wednesday, Anchorage Assembly members went back and forth over the proposal regarding conversion therapy for minors.

Community

‘Pete was our biggest band’: mourning the loss of Anchorage local legend

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:38 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Peter Ettinger was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Midtown on Tuesday. Now his loved ones and fans are figuring out how to honor his legacy during a pandemic.

Community

'Pete was our biggest band': mourning the loss of Anchorage local legend

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM AKDT
Channel 2 News 5:00 Report

Community

Happy National Dog Day - Diving dogs in Palmer

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:33 PM AKDT
Dog days of summer with this year's North American Diving Dogs Spring Fling

Community

Happy National Dog Day - Adopt a retired Iditarod dog

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:25 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby and Jeremy Kashatok
Adopt a retired Iditarod dog