Advertisement

Anchorage extends hours at testings sites, opens two new locations

(WJHG)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage expanded hours at all of its free COVID-19 testing sites from 8:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. to accommodate more people.

In addition, both the ChangePoint Church and Loussac Library testing locations are now open four days a week to include Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Two new testing sites have also opened up. The parking lot at the Geological Materials Center (3651 Penland Parkway) as well as the parking lot across from the Eagle River People Mover Transit Center (11801 Business Park Boulevard). Both locations will host drive-through COVID-19 testing through October 20.

All grocery store workers will still be able to test on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Muldoon Community Assembly site (7041 Debarr Road) and all restaurant/bar workers can test every Wednesday at the Fairview Community Recreation Center (1121 East 10th Avenue).

Below is a list of testing sites in Anchorage:

• 4115 Lake Otis Parkway (Monday thru Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday and Sunday 9-5pm)

• Z.J. Loussac Library, 3600 Denali Street

• ChangePoint Church, 6689 Changepoint Drive

• Muldoon Community Assembly, 7041 Debarr Road

• Fairview Community Recreation Center, 1121 East 10th Avenue

• **NEW SITE** Alaska Geological Materials Center

• **NEW SITE** Eagle River

Testing for Alaska residents and non-residents at these sites is free. No health care provider referral required. Common symptoms of the coronavirus include fever or chills, body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, or cough.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden focuses on schools and pandemic, then to visit Kenosha

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

National Politics

Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

Coronavirus

White House adviser pushed 'herd immunity' COVID response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
One of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers denied urging him to embrace the controversial "herd immunity" strategy to combat the pandemic, although he had publicly advocated for it earlier in the year.

Coronavirus

Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The tech giants on Tuesday launched the second phase of their “exposure notification” system, which is designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

With fewer guests and more guidelines, Anchorage hotels struggle to stay afloat

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The hospitality industry overall has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with hotels in particular struggling greatly as owners and operators deal with fewer customers and, often, many more open rooms.

Coronavirus

CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

US says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
White House spokesman Judd Deere says the U.S. will continue engaging with its global partners to defeat the virus.

Coronavirus

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

Coronavirus

DHSS reports 2 more deaths, 36 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
DHSS is reporting two new deaths of people with COVID-19.