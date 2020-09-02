Anchorage extends hours at testings sites, opens two new locations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage expanded hours at all of its free COVID-19 testing sites from 8:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. to accommodate more people.

In addition, both the ChangePoint Church and Loussac Library testing locations are now open four days a week to include Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Two new testing sites have also opened up. The parking lot at the Geological Materials Center (3651 Penland Parkway) as well as the parking lot across from the Eagle River People Mover Transit Center (11801 Business Park Boulevard). Both locations will host drive-through COVID-19 testing through October 20.

All grocery store workers will still be able to test on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Muldoon Community Assembly site (7041 Debarr Road) and all restaurant/bar workers can test every Wednesday at the Fairview Community Recreation Center (1121 East 10th Avenue).

Below is a list of testing sites in Anchorage:

• 4115 Lake Otis Parkway (Monday thru Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday and Sunday 9-5pm)

• Z.J. Loussac Library, 3600 Denali Street

• ChangePoint Church, 6689 Changepoint Drive

• Muldoon Community Assembly, 7041 Debarr Road

• Fairview Community Recreation Center, 1121 East 10th Avenue

• **NEW SITE** Alaska Geological Materials Center

• **NEW SITE** Eagle River

Testing for Alaska residents and non-residents at these sites is free. No health care provider referral required. Common symptoms of the coronavirus include fever or chills, body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, or cough.

