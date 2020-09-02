Anchorage School District still delivering computers to the door

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage schools have been in session for nearly two weeks now. Although all learning is still online, some students still don’t have computers.

ASD Communications Head Alan Brown said the wait time for computers has gotten shorter since school bus drivers began delivering them to student’s doorsteps several weeks ago.

“There were days when we were trying to deliver three or four thousand Chromebooks in a day,” said Brown. “That’s a lot of routes, that’s a lot of stops. But as we refined the process and we started working through it, now it’s working just fine.”

According to Brown, nearly 12,000 students have received Chromebooks, which cost $250 each, from the district this summer. Brown said new computers were purchased with CARES Act Funds, but the district also repurposed Chromebooks it already had, re-configuring them to make sure they were ready for students.

“They’ll clean it very thoroughly, they’ll load it up with all the appropriate software that is grade specific,” said Brown. “And then they’ll put it in a queue for delivery.”

Brown said parents who still need a computer should call or stop by their local school to request one. He said people who feel like they’ve been waiting too long to receive one should check back with their school or call the district helpline at 742-HELP.

