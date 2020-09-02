Conditioning only restrictions remain for ASD Fall sports

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said it will continue to require Fall sports to have conditioning only practices. The district said it has not had any reported cases of COVID-19 from its sports programs since the Fall Sports season got underway.

Since Aug. 17 teams have been practicing under a high high-risk model requiring teams to have conditioning only practices and remain 10-feet apart. This means sports like football will enter their third week of practice unable to tackle, block, or throw a football. West High Football head coach Tim Davis said despite the circumstances it’s about making it feel like football.

“It’s not always super easy when you are practicing a sport, without really practicing a sport,” Davis said. “Hats off to these kids for being committed as they have been.”

On Monday, Davis took his team to the mud hill across from West High School for practice. In a normal year, the Eagles would be a couple of games into their season, and practices would revolve around strategy and game planning.

“The big thing is they are realizing every single day you got to be grateful for what you get,” Davis said. “Wearing that helmet, wearing that gear is super vital to the mentality ’I’m here I’m practicing.’”

Anchorage is still in a high-risk category for COVID-19, despite case counts trending downward for restrictions to loosen up, the 14-day COVID-19 case rate needs to fall under an average of 10 cases per day. In a medium risk scenario, the Anchorage School District says full practices would begin, and if numbers held steady they would cautiously move towards games.

“I think everybody is ready to see these guys go out and play,” Davis said.

The Alaska School Activities Association has not made an official decision regarding state championships for Fall Sports, but it’s expected soon according to executive director Billy Strickland.

