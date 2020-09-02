Advertisement

Conditioning only restrictions remain for ASD Fall sports

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said it will continue to require Fall sports to have conditioning only practices. The district said it has not had any reported cases of COVID-19 from its sports programs since the Fall Sports season got underway.

Since Aug. 17 teams have been practicing under a high high-risk model requiring teams to have conditioning only practices and remain 10-feet apart. This means sports like football will enter their third week of practice unable to tackle, block, or throw a football. West High Football head coach Tim Davis said despite the circumstances it’s about making it feel like football.

“It’s not always super easy when you are practicing a sport, without really practicing a sport,” Davis said. “Hats off to these kids for being committed as they have been.”

On Monday, Davis took his team to the mud hill across from West High School for practice. In a normal year, the Eagles would be a couple of games into their season, and practices would revolve around strategy and game planning.

“The big thing is they are realizing every single day you got to be grateful for what you get,” Davis said. “Wearing that helmet, wearing that gear is super vital to the mentality ’I’m here I’m practicing.’”

Anchorage is still in a high-risk category for COVID-19, despite case counts trending downward for restrictions to loosen up, the 14-day COVID-19 case rate needs to fall under an average of 10 cases per day. In a medium risk scenario, the Anchorage School District says full practices would begin, and if numbers held steady they would cautiously move towards games.

“I think everybody is ready to see these guys go out and play,” Davis said.

The Alaska School Activities Association has not made an official decision regarding state championships for Fall Sports, but it’s expected soon according to executive director Billy Strickland.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mat-Su union considers strike vote after board offers “last best offer”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
The Mat-Su Education Association said that a strike vote may be their only option left after the Mat-Su School Board offered what they called their “last best offer” in a press release.

News

Alaska extends enrollment date for child food aid program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Food Bank of Alaska spokeswoman Cara Durr says the program is meant to reimburse families for added food expenses caused by school closures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

News

Permafrost results in $20M water costs for Alaska zinc mine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vancouver-based company says the release limited the mine’s ability to discharge its treated wastewater into a nearby creek, causing water to back up.

News

With fewer guests and more guidelines, Anchorage hotels struggle to stay afloat

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The hospitality industry overall has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with hotels in particular struggling greatly as owners and operators deal with fewer customers and, often, many more open rooms.

Latest News

News

Anchorage School District still delivering computers to the door

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Anchorage School bus drivers are delivering Chromebook computers to students who are learning online.

News

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

WATCH: Gov. Dunleavy holds COVID-19 press conference

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Watch the livestream here.

News

Rare white killer whale caught on video near Kake, Alaska

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Video of a rare white killer whale was captured near Kake, Alaska in Frederick Sound. The video was shot by Stephanie Hayes.

News

UAA team develops app to help people with struggles related to alchohol

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:00 AM AKDT
|
By Samie Solina
At-home alcohol sales are up, and a UAA professor hopes an app he developed will be able to help people with struggles related to alchohol

News

VIDEO: Rare killer whale caught on camera

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:51 AM AKDT
Video of a rare white killer whale was captured near Kake, Alaska in Frederick Sound. The video was shot by Stephanie Hayes.