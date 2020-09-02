Advertisement

Couple welcomes quadruplets months after finalizing adoption of four children

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - A Pennsylvania couple says they are both nervous and excited to begin life as a family of 11 after the birth of their quadruplets.

Maxine Young always knew that she wanted to adopt, but she never expected that her life would turn out quite like it did. In July 2017, she and her husband, Jake Young, got a call to foster four siblings, as part of an emergency placement.

Then, just a couple months later, Maxine found out she was pregnant.

Maxine and Jake Young didn't expect to add any more children to their family after adopting four siblings and giving birth to a fifth child. But then, they found out Maxine was pregnant with quadruplets.
“It was chaos,” she said. “We went from zero to five within less than a year.”

The family took things day by day, never expecting to add any more children to the mix, but mere weeks after finalizing the adoption in December 2019, Maxine and Jake were in for the surprise of a lifetime.

Maxine was pregnant – with quadruplets.

“I didn’t even think that I could get pregnant without doing IVF [in vitro fertilization] or IUI [intrauterine insemination], which we had to do with our son. I remember texting him and was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Maxine said.

While the Youngs were excited, Maxine says they were also very worried.

“The doctors are worried about you, worried about the babies. We were worried, too… about our other kids, adding four more babies to a family with five children already,” she said.

Ahead of the birth, the couple packed up their kids and headed out to Phoenix, Arizona, where they met with a specialist who deals with multiple births. It was there that Maxine had the quadruplets at 32 weeks.

In late August, the family flew back home to Berks County, Pennsylvania, on private medical planes. For now, the four babies are in the neonatal intensive care unit at a local hospital.

“It’s been crazy, but I don’t think it’s hit us just yet,” Jake said.

While they prepare to welcome the quadruplets home and begin life as a family of 11, the Youngs say they’re nervous and excited for the adventure to come.

“Luckily, they’re all doing really well, and we’re really grateful,” Maxine said.

