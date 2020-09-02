Giant pumpkins arrive for Harvest Festival

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The giant pumpkins have arrived at the Alaska State Fairgrounds without the usual fanfare. While the State Fair has been canceled, there will still be a smaller Harvest Festival coming up this weekend.

Dale Marshall is last year’s champion pumpkin grower; he set the Alaska state record at 2,051 pounds. His entry this year came in at 1,742.5 pounds.

Last year’s record breaker Dale Marshall is here with hi giant pumpkin. Any guesses as to what this bad boy weighs? pic.twitter.com/4rRzlNeMDj — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) September 2, 2020

Marshall said he was a little disappointed and was hoping the gourd would weigh about 100 pounds more. He only had one giant pumpkin this year because his others exploded in his greenhouse.

Marshall said it’s been a long five months putting work into growing the gourds.

“You get started and the fair cancels the weigh-off so you go into slack mode a little bit and stuff you should’ve did or would’ve done you didn’t do,” Marshall said. “Then they have another event they decide to have a weigh-off so you try to play catch up a little bit. But the genetics, the weather, the plants they’re different every year. You never know what you’re going to get.”

Dave Iles from North Pole said he also had a difficult year and many of his pumpkins did not turn out as expected. His entry came in at 1,092 pounds.

Dave Iles from North Pole grew one big gourd that tipped the scales at 1,092 pounds. (Heather Hintze)

Iles uses hydroponics to grow his pumpkin and believes it’s the largest piece of produce grown that way. He’s asked people at Guinness World Records to create a new record for hydroponically grown fruits and vegetables.

The giant pumpkins will be on display outside of the livestock barn during the Harvest Festival Sept. 4-6.

Growing pumpkins in Alaska (KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.