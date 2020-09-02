Advertisement

Giant pumpkins arrive for Harvest Festival

The gourds will be on display Sept. 4-6 outside the livestock barn
Dale Marshall didn't set a record but his giant pumpkin came in at 1,742.5 pounds.
Dale Marshall didn't set a record but his giant pumpkin came in at 1,742.5 pounds.(Heather Hintze)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The giant pumpkins have arrived at the Alaska State Fairgrounds without the usual fanfare. While the State Fair has been canceled, there will still be a smaller Harvest Festival coming up this weekend.

Dale Marshall is last year’s champion pumpkin grower; he set the Alaska state record at 2,051 pounds. His entry this year came in at 1,742.5 pounds.

Marshall said he was a little disappointed and was hoping the gourd would weigh about 100 pounds more. He only had one giant pumpkin this year because his others exploded in his greenhouse.

Marshall said it’s been a long five months putting work into growing the gourds.

“You get started and the fair cancels the weigh-off so you go into slack mode a little bit and stuff you should’ve did or would’ve done you didn’t do,” Marshall said. “Then they have another event they decide to have a weigh-off so you try to play catch up a little bit. But the genetics, the weather, the plants they’re different every year. You never know what you’re going to get.”

Dave Iles from North Pole said he also had a difficult year and many of his pumpkins did not turn out as expected. His entry came in at 1,092 pounds.

Dave Iles from North Pole grew one big gourd that tipped the scales at 1,092 pounds.
Dave Iles from North Pole grew one big gourd that tipped the scales at 1,092 pounds.(Heather Hintze)

Iles uses hydroponics to grow his pumpkin and believes it’s the largest piece of produce grown that way. He’s asked people at Guinness World Records to create a new record for hydroponically grown fruits and vegetables.

The giant pumpkins will be on display outside of the livestock barn during the Harvest Festival Sept. 4-6.

Growing pumpkins in Alaska
Growing pumpkins in Alaska(KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Most Fairbanks students to stay with remote learning for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Ross
Most Fairbanks students to stay with remote learning for now.

News

CDC issues agency order preventing evictions for the rest of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Those who qualify can put off paying rent for the rest of 2020 under the new order. However, according to local landlords, not paying anything until then may be a bad idea.

News

Alaska’s coastal communities to see lean winter ferry schedule with $45 million revenue loss

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Marine Highway System is slated to lose roughly $45 million in revenue due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic seeing summer ridership plummet. Winter ferry service is being cut back as a result of those losses.

News

Researchers say Alaska’s salmon are getting smaller

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The shrinking trend is most apparent for Chinook salmon, but is also clear in Coho, Sokeye and Chum salmon as well. There was not enough recorded data on pink salmon size to determine whether that species is included.

News

APD: Crime in Anchorage is trending down in almost every category

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
The Anchorage Police Department says crime in Alaska’s largest city is trending downward in almost every category.

Latest News

Crime

APD Crime Data

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

State preps for flu season, urges vaccinations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The State of Alaska has purchased extra doses of the flu vaccine and is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: 75th anniversary of WWII end commemorated at Pearl Harbor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Ceremony honors the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II

News

17 schools set to open in central Kenai Peninsula for in-person learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Seventeen schools in the central Kenai Peninsula are set to reopen next week, school officials said citing COVID-19 risk levels that have dropped in the area.

News

World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
World War II veteran Louis Palmer celebrates 100th birthday