Growing AK: Garlic harvest and preparing to plant

It's almost time to plant garlic in Alaska for next year's harvest.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Garlic is a great crop for Alaska. It grows well and is delicious but because of our short growing season, garlic has to be planted in the fall for harvest the next year.

“You want to plant it two to three weeks before the ground freezes,” says Will Criner, Garden and Facilities Manager at the Alaska Botanical Garden. “And what that clove will do is actually set roots, that fall so in the spring when the soil warms gets to the right temperature, it will sprout and have a head start on the growing year with our short growing season.

The best garlic to grow in Alaska is hard neck garlic.

When it comes time to harvest your garlic, you pull it out of the ground when 30 to 50 percent of the leaves have changed color. If you intend to store your garlic, you have to dry and cure it.

“What I like to do when I harvest the garlic is I pull it out and I try to get as much soil off as possible but I don’t want to wash it because I don’t want to add any moisture to the plant,” says Criner. “You want to cure these for two to three weeks depending on the weather it may take up to four if we have really wet humid weather.”

The Alaska Botanical Garden is holding a virtual Garlic Planting Workshop on September 8, 2020 and they will be selling seed garlic in mid-September. Check out their website for more details.

