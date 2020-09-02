Mat-Su union considers strike vote after board offers “last best offer”

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Education Association said a strike vote may be their only option left after the Mat-Su School Board offered what they called their “last best offer.”

Dianne K. Shibe, the President of the union, said that they have been bargaining for 18 months.

“We feel that they should stay at the table and keep negotiating with us because we were fairly close,” Shibe said. “And we want to avoid any sort of work action, any kind of a strike. However, our membership has voiced their opinion and they are willing to do so.”

Shibe said that the union has since sent back another proposal.

According to a press release, the Mat-Su Borough School Board provided their last offer to the union.

“The Mat-Su Borough School District Superintendent Dr. Randy Trani describes the Board’s offer as a fair middle ground that provides teachers financial stability in an uncertain time,” the release on Aug. 26 read.

In an op-ed written by the superintendent, it stated that the last offer is fair because of a variety of options. This included a $1,500 lump sum payment, a salary adjustment of 1.75 percent each year for three years to keep up with inflation, an increase in the district’s contribution toward health insurance, and more.

“Under the Board’s offer, last year’s beginning teacher will receive an increase of $3,600 this school year AND receive a $1,500 lump sum payment,” Traini said in the op-ed. “I believe this is fair.”

“We really feel that the board needs to value what teachers have been doing,” Shibe said. “And to stop putting them through the chaos and making them jump through all these hoops of this negotiation. There’s no reason for it.”

Shibe said the major differences between the board’s final proposal and their response proposal include adjustments related to health benefits, compensation, and for a bonus to move onto the pay scale.”

