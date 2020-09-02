Advertisement

Milwaukee police employee killed by neighbor after joke about grass clippings, friend says

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Friends and neighbors in Milwaukee are still trying to wrap their heads around the killing of an off-duty police community service officer, allegedly by his neighbor.

The family identified the victim as 35-year-old Naeem Sarosh, a father of two who had worked for the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. He was a civilian employee for the department and responded to crimes like vandalism and non-injury traffic crashes to take pictures and reports.

Neighbor Tammy Mitton says she overheard an off-duty Sarosh arguing with his 65-year-old neighbor Monday night.

“I heard loud discussion, couldn’t make out any words, but then, a man just screamed at the top of his lungs, ‘I told you to put that down,’” Mitton said.

A family friend says Sarosh was talking to the 65-year-old while the man was mowing his lawn. Sarosh joked with the neighbor, saying he was throwing his grass on his lawn. That’s when the suspect allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket and started shooting.

Sarosh grabbed his wife and tried to run inside, but he was shot four times.

“I’m dumbfounded by it because everybody is very quiet. We always say hello. Nobody bothers anybody. It’s shocking,” Mitton said.

The 65-year-old man was taken into custody.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett released a statement saying Sarosh was a well-respected employee.

“While the circumstances of the situation haven’t been fully determined, these types of senseless acts of violence should disturb us all,” Barrett wrote.

The two families were reportedly good friends before the shooting.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

