Palmer family reopens Matanuska Farm Market

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The old Matanuska Farm Market outside of Palmer is thriving once again with fresh produce.

“Our staple is going to be carrots, beets and potatoes,” said Theo Koppenberg.

Koppenberg also owns Simple Living Farm in Palmer, an endeavor that started as a backyard garden and has since expanded.

He had been searching for a place to have a year-round, indoor market to sell his vegetables and help other farmers sell theirs.

“The problems with farmers markets in Alaska for farmers is most of our produce is ready right when the markets shut down,” Koppenberg explained. “Right at the end of the season you’re left with produce you can’t get rid of because the markets are shut down.”

The shelves at the Matanuska Farm Market are stocked with fresh beets, potatoes and carrots, including the popular Pam’s Carrots.

There’s also plenty of kale, cauliflower and zucchini.

Koppenberg said he needs to brush up on the history of the green buildings located at Mile 38 of the Glenn Highway. He’s been too busy harvesting to talk with farmers about the market’s past.

He had his eye on that location but wasn’t sure who to contact.

A chance encounter online led him to the right person.

“We’ve been looking for a place to have a market for a while. We actually of all things responded to a Craigslist ad for a fish tank and it was here. The gentleman who owns the place, we talked to him about doing and market again and he was excited about it,” Koppenberg said.

Douglas Lloyd was one of the first customers at the newly reopened Matanuska Farm Market. (Heather Hintze)

Douglas Lloyd was one of the first customers in the door when the market opened on Tuesday. He remembered shopping there years ago and was happy to stock up on some dinner staples.

“I got some nice onions, some nice carrots, really nice carrots and a nice head of fresh cabbage that’s going to be some cabbage rolls,” Lloyd said.

He’s thrilled to see the market back open and serving a community hungry for Alaska grown produce.

“The local people want to shop local. We want to support our farmers. Our farms are getting smaller and smaller, plowed up to make houses. Fields that I used to see had bazillion of vegetables now have houses,” Lloyd said.

Koppenberg is working with about a half-dozen other farmers right now and hopes to add more.

“We have Alaska Grown chicken here, frozen chicken. This is from Luke’s Family Ranch. We have eggs, this is our pickled stuff from our farm,” Koppenberg said, gesturing to sauerkraut and pickled beets.

He wants to make it a place that can fill many agricultural needs in the Mat-Su Valley.

“We want to specialize in beekeeping, in canning and chickens, chicken feed, chicken supplies,” he said.

The market gives small farms another outlet for sales and Koppenberg hopes setting up in the old building will be a chance to reach new customers.

The Matanuska Farm Market is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.